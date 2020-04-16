Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who was last seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho, in a recent interview said that it is imperative for everyone to be positive amid the coronavirus crisis and look out for one another. Also Read - Pati Patni Aur Woh Star Ananya Panday-Chunky Panday Make For The 'Cutest Chintu Tyagi's Says Kartik Aaryan, Here's Why

"We are finally home, safe, and that is important.These are anxious times, we are hearing so much. I just want everyone to be safe and secure. I have young kids at home, who are anxious and want to go out somehow, I have to control them! Ananya (daughter) is still a young girl, whatever you say. She had actually been shooting till March 18, and couldn't after that," said the Housefull 4 actor.

The actor says even amid all this, he is trying to be positive. "You need to tell your young ones, whatever age they are, it's not the end of the world. We have been through so many battles. Of course, what is happening right now is extraordinary. We have not seen this in a long time, and nor have the kids. You have to talk them into it, and keep the spirits high. You can't lose the battle as a nation, it's a war," he admits.

He also revealed that he has converted one of his rooms in a gym for his wife and daughters. Chukky Panday’s older daughter Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh which was helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

She will be next seen in Maqbool Khan’s directorial venture Khaali Peeli. The film is being backed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra and is an action drama co-starring Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in June this year and also stars Satish Kaushik in a key role.