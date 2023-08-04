Home

Entertainment

Chunky Panday Speaks For The First Time on Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dating Rumours

Chunky Panday Speaks For The First Time on Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dating Rumours

The industry is abuzz with the strong rumours of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating each other but her dad, Chunky Panday has got another story to tell.

Chunky Panday says THIS on the rumours of daughter Ananya dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai: Chunky Panday says his daughter’s relationship rumours are nothing but a part and parcel of her business. The actor was speaking in an interview when he was asked to comment on the speculations that Ananya is dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The senior Panday didn’t take Aditya’s name but maintained that his daughter belongs to the film industry where it is common to such rumours and get excited by them.

Trending Now

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chunky said, “Nahi nahi, wo toh hone wala hai (no no, this is bound to happen). They say na you live by the soul, you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession, ye sab hone wala hai (and all this is bound to happen).” He then went on to call these rumours ‘collateral damage’. Chunky said, “This is collateral damage, hone wala hai (it will happen). You can’t prevent it.”

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Dating Rumours: How Did It All Start?

All this began on Koffee With Karan when Karan Johar himself mentioned that Ananya and Aditya look really fond of each other. After this, actor Neha Dhupia shared a picture from a starry Diwali party in which the two rumoured lovebirds were seen getting along in the background. Quite recently, their pictures from Spain went viral. In the leaked photos, they were seen getting cozy while in another, the duo was seen walking the streets together.

Earlier, when Aditya was asked to comment on these leaked pictures, he simply called it a ‘good thing’. The Night Manager actor said, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media but definitely, I have heard.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is all set with her new film – Dream Girl 2, in which she is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Aditya is busy with ‘Metri In Dino‘, a sequel to the 2007 film ‘Life… In a Metro’. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in important roles.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES