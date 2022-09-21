Chup First Movie Reviews: Chup: Revenge of the Artist ahead of its release has got positive reviews by fans. The makers had held free movie screenings for their psychological thriller a few days back. Contrary to the usual trend of screening the film one day prior to its release date, Chup was screened two to three days before Friday, September 23rd, 2022. And with the rave reviews coming from those who have attended the screenings that took place across the country, he makers have reasons to be optimistic. The R Balki directorial was hailed as the best ‘psycho-thriller evert made in Indian cinema’. Many lauded the film as the best performance in Dulquer Salmaan’s career so far. A netizen also called Dulquer ‘superstar in making’. The fan reactions on twitter were recently shared in a Bollywood Life report.Also Read - Pooja Bhatt Says Vidya Balan Was in Awe of Her Intimate Scenes in Bombay Begums: 'You Kissed Damn Well'

CHECK OUT THE FIRST TWITTER REVIEWS FOR CHUP:

#Chup (2022) Review An engaging first half was well supported by the second half. R Balki’s writing was on point.Splendid performance from @dulQuer, a role that no one will forget quite soon this man is a superstar in making 💯 MUST WATCH 👌#ChupPublicFreeView #ChupReview pic.twitter.com/CLWm9HE2TV — Sachit S Rao (@sachitalfie5) September 20, 2022

#ChupRevengeOfTheArtist Must watch🌟Dq one of his best performance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2T62FxcJ1z — Anas Appu (@AnasAppu2) September 20, 2022

#ChupReview

A Good psychological thriller with excellent screenplay which keeps us engaged throughout. @dulQuer with one of his career best performance. Also the background played a major role by lifting the mood of the scenes.

Rating – 3.5/5#Chup #ChupPublicFreeView@HopeProdn pic.twitter.com/75qNc4NvA8 — Shifin Musthafa (@musthafa_shifin) September 20, 2022



Chup: Revenge of the Artist also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

