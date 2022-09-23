Chup Leaked Online For Free Download: Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol’s magnum opus has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. September 23. Directed by R. Balki, Chup is an intense and thought-provoking thriller film that tries to examine the true purpose of film criticism. Chup has received a positive response from the audience. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Chup was leaked in HD quality for free download.Also Read - National Cinema Day 2022: Book Brahmastra, Chup, Dhoka Movie Tickets Only in Rs 75

Chup movie is based on a serial killer who brutally murders critics for insulting artists with their ruthless remarks. Sunny Deol plays the bold cop Arvind Mathur in the film. Also Read - Chup Movie Review: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol's Psycho-Thriller is a Poignant Ode to Guru Dutt

This is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. House of the Dragon Episodes 1-4 were also leaked online on the piracy website. Bollywood films which recently released including Brahmastra, Liger, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaara, RRR, Pushpa and other biggies were also leaked by these notorious websites. Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens. Also Read - Chup First Movie Reviews: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol Starrer Hailed by Fans - Check Twitter Reactions

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)