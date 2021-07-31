Mumbai: From being a successful model to making her acting debut with the latest web-series Chutzpah, Diksha Singh has come a long way. The gorgeous actor has been hugely appreciated for her brilliant portrayal of her character Neena in the show, which she describes as, “layered and performance-oriented”. Diksha, who has been a runner-up for the 2015 Femina Miss India pageant, had to face the most important challenge of performing a kissing scene in her debut show along with her co-star, Kshitij Chauhan. “I was quite nervous knowing that I had to perform a kissing scene right in my debut web show,” informs Diksha, elaborating, “It was a very new thing for me to do and that too on day one of the shoot. The idea was to make it look very natural and spontaneous. When I informed the show’s director Simarpreet that I am super conscious about the scene, he was kind enough to understand my concern and suggested me and Kshitij to spend some time together and make ourselves comfortable since he was also a little nervous. After a few retakes, the shot was okayed.”Also Read - Varun Sharma To Make His OTT Debut | Know What He Said About Chutzpah, Fukrey 3 And More

Sharing her experience of acting debut, Diksha adds, “Neena is a layered character and I am happy to have got an opportunity to portray a performance-oriented character in my debut web show. I consider Neena as a superhero, as she does her job in the show effortlessly. Also Read - Varun Sharma Reveals He Was in Long-Distance Relationship: It Has Its Own Charm

Streaming on SonyLIV from 23rd July, ‘Chutzpah’ has got raving reviews from the audiences, industry and critics alike for its unique concept, brilliant performances and ensemble cast. Also Read - UP Panchayat Election 2021: Miss India 2015 Finalist Diksha Singh to Contest From Jaunpur - Here's All You Need to Know About Her

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, created by Mrighdeep, written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep, ‘Chutzpah’ is directed by Simarpreet Singh and it features Gen-X popular actors including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan, Aashima Mahajan and Diksha Singh amongst others.

Living up to the title, the new-age web show highlights the relevance of internet and social media in everyone’s life, which has caught the fancy of the viewers. An out-and-out entertainer, ‘Chutzpah’ is streaming on SonyLIV.