CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Dies at 57 Due to Multiple Organ Failure

Dinesh Phadnis, who was battling for life, passed away due to multiple organ failure, confirms his CID co-star Dayanand Shetty.

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, renowned for his role as Fredericks in the popular crime show CID, passed away on Tuesday. The actor breathed his last in Thunga Hospital, Kandivali around midnight. According to reports, Dinesh was on ventilator support, battling against liver damage. His co-star Dayanand Shetty confirmed his demise. He said, “There were a lot of complications and he was removed from ventilator last night.”

According to earlier reports, Dinesh was brought to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. Shetty later stated that liver disease, not cardiac arrest, was the cause.

After starring as Fredericks in the enduring TV series CID, which debuted in 1998 and continued for 20 years on Sony TV, Dinesh gained widespread recognition. In addition, he appeared in supporting parts in films like as Sarfarosh and Super 30 and on the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.