In an unfortunate incident, CID actor Hrishikesh Pandey was recently robbed of cash and his other personal belongings during a sight-seeing trip in South Mumbai with his family. The actor along with his family was travelling in an air-conditioned bus and was robbed of all his belongings that he carried in a sling bag.

Opening up about the same, Hrishikesh told Times of India in an interview, the incident took place on June 5 when he and his family visited the Elephanta Caves and boarded a bus from Colaba to Tardeo. He said: "It was an AC bus and we boarded the bus around 6.30 pm. Soon after I got down, I checked my sling bag and found that my cash, credit cards, aadhar card, pancard and car books were missing. I reported the incident at Colaba Police Station as well as Malad Police station."

He further added, “My main concern is the identification documents that I lost because people misuse them. I have heard many incidents of how people use other individuals’ identification documents on many sites to purchase things. I am also concerned about losing my credit cards. The bus was crowded and I had heard about such incidents, but I didn’t think it would happen to me. In the crowd, I did not realise when the guy removed everything from my bag.”

On the work front, Hrishikesh Pandey is currently seen as Rishi Kashyap on Sony SAB’s show Dharm Yoddha Garud. He shot to fame with his role as Inspector Sachin on the popular detective series CID. Besides CID Hrishikesh Pandey has appeared in many TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Porus, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Viraasat.