CID Actress Chandrika Saha’s Husband Booked For Banging Their 15-Month-Old Baby Against Floor

CID actress Chandrika has filed a report against her husband Aman Mishra for banging their 15-month-old toddler against the floor thrice.

Television actress Chandrika Saha, who is known for her work in shows such as Adaalat, CID and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert, has filed a report against her husband Aman Mishra for banging their 15-month-old toddler against the floor thrice. According to reports, the actress shared that he was not happy with the birth of their child. It was also reported that Saha saw the baby crying and had injury marks. Upon seeing the CCTV footage, she found out that her husband had banged the toddler on the floor thrice. The toddler has been admitted to a private hospital in Malad West, is said to be stable.

In Chandrika’s complaint to the police, the actress claimed that on Friday while she was in the kitchen, she heard her son crying. She then asked her husband to take care of the baby and saw him take the child into the infant’s bedroom. She said that after a few minutes, she heard her son cry again and then heard a loud thud. She rushed inside and saw her son lying injured on the floor. The baby was then rushed to the nearby hospital. She then approached the police with the CCTV recordings of the assault and lodged a complaint.

Chandrika Saha told the police that she was a divorcee when she met Aman Mishra, a share trader, in 2020. The two had an affair. When Saha found out that she was pregnant, he insisted that she get an abortion. However, a doctor had advised against it. The couple often fought over the issue of her pregnancy. They got married last month when their son was 14 months old.

