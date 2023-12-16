Home

CID Fame Vaishnavi Dhanraj Says Her ‘Life Is In Danger’, Accuses Family of Domestic Abuse

Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has revealed that she has been facing domestic abuse from a family. The actress revealed her ordeal through an Instagram post.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj Claims That She Has Been a Victim of Domestic Abuse.

In a shocking turn of events, television actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, popular for her role in CID, revealed that she has become a victim of domestic violence. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a distressing video wherein she talked about the ordeal, alleging that she was held hostage by her own family. As soon as the video went online, it took the internet by storm, and several reactions started pouring in.

In the video, Dhanraj claimed that she has become a victim of domestic violence as she has been beaten up by her family. The actress in the footage can be seen saying, “I am in trouble, and my life is in danger. My family is not allowing me to move out. Right now, I am in the police. I’ve been abused by my family, and I’m hit very badly. Please, I need help from everybody, from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me.”

Later in the video, the actress showed several bruises on her body and face, lips, and hands as proof of the violence. It has been a while since the actress has been away from the small screen. Even earlier, Vaishnavi became a victim of domestic violence in her marriage. The actress, who tied the knot with actor Nitin Sherawat in 2016, had a very rough experience as she faced domestic abuse by her husband following which she filed for a divorce.

During an interview with TOI earlier, the actress said that she gave her best in the marriage and also tried to make it work. However, things never fell into place, and as a result, the couple had to part ways.

“When nothing was working, I decided to take a drastic step and file for divorce as a final resort. The primary cause was domestic violence. We could have worked things out, but the physical abuse caused us to part ways,” she had told the portal.

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi featured in various television serials, including Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Bepannaah, and others.

