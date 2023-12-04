Home

CID’s ‘Fredericks’ Dinesh Phadnis On Ventilator But Not Because Of Heart Attack: THIS Is What ‘Daya’ Shares

The reports about the actor suffering a heart attack have been refuted.

CID’s Fredericks Dinesh Phadnis: Dinesh Phadnis, who is most noted for his role as Fredericks in the super-hit series CID has been hospitalised due to what was reported to be a heart attack. However, the reports about the actor suffering a heart attack have been refuted by his co-actor from CID, Dayanand Shetty.

Dayanand Shetty, sharing the health update said that Dinesh Phadnis did not suffer a heart attack and that Dinesh had been admitted to the hospital for some other reason “which the actor is not allowed to share”. Shetty strictly denied the reports of the heart attack saying that Phadnis is on a ventilator.

Dinesh Phadnis and Dayanand Shetty share a very good bond in real life.

It was reported by IWM Buzz on Saturday that Dinesh suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital where he was receiving treatment there. The portal added that “he is in critical condition and placed on ventilator support where he is fighting for his life”.

The news of his hospitalization had shocked his fans.

Dinesh Phadnis became a household name and gained immense fame after playing the role of Fredericks in the hit show CID for about 20 years from 1998 to 2018 where he added a touch of humour to a rather serious detective show. Apart from that he also featured in several Bollywood films like Aamir Khan’s Sarfarosh and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

He also played a cameo in the hit comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Though he was not visible on the screen for a long time but was active on social media.

The popular detective serial CID also starred big names like Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Hrishikesh Pandey, and Shraddha Musale.

