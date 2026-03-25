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Cigarette bujha di, dhuaan bhi...: R Madhavan clarifies Dhurandhar 2s controversial scene where he smokes

‘Cigarette bujha di, dhuaan bhi…’: R Madhavan clarifies Dhurandhar 2’s controversial scene where he smokes

Dhurandhar 2 is making massive profits at the box office, but a smoking scene of R Madhavan in the film has sparked controversy, raising questions about certain religious lines. R Madhavan has now come forward to clarify the truth.

R. Madhavan on Dhurandhar 2 Scene: Actor R. Madhavan, who plays the role of Ajay Sanyal, a character inspired by NSA Ajit Doval, is currently in the news for his recently released film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The film is enjoying a meteoric rise at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026. Within just six days, it has earned over Rs 600 crore in India and over Rs 900 crore worldwide, and is now on its way to joining the Rs 1000 crore club. Talking about Madhavan, he was trolled badly for smoking cigarette while saying a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, authored by Guru Gobind Singh. The scene has drawn criticism for allegedly showing disrespect toward Gurbani. Members of the Sikh community have filed a FIR against the makers for this portrayal. Madhavan has now issued a clarification.

R Madhavan’s statement on cigarette scene from Dhurandhar 2

The actor took to Instagram to address the issue and assured his fans and the Sikh community that there was no disrespect intended. In a heartfelt message, R Madhavan began, “Dhurandhar ke pure parivaar ke ore se, aap sabka bahut dhanyavaad humein itna pyaar dene ke liye. Haali mein humko pata chala hai ki kuch logon ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein, Guru Gobind Singh ke Dasam Granth se kuch lines bolte waqt maine cigarette smoke ki hai aur isse unko thes pahunchi hai. Main aapko yakeen dilata hoon yeh bilkul sahi nahi hai.” (On behalf of Dhurandhar’s entire family, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for showering us with so much love. Recently, we’ve learned that some people have been hurt by the fact that in one scene of this film, while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth, I smoked a cigarette, and it pained them. I assure you, this is absolutely not right.)

Madhavan explained that there had been a slight misunderstanding. “Thodi galatfehmi hai. Mujhe pura yakeen hai, yeh scene se pehle, yeh line bolne se pehle Aditya Dhar ji ne-jo mujhse zyada dhyaan rakhte hain inn sab cheezon ka-mujhe bola tha ki yeh line bolne se pehle, usse bahut pehle aap cigarette bujha dijiyega. Aur na aapke mooh se dhuaan niklega, na hi screen pe kahin dhuaan hoga, nahi aapke haath mein cigarette hogi. Kyunki yeh humaare liye bahut hi pavitra aur paak hai. (Before this scene, before saying the lines, Aditya Dhar ji, who pays more attention to these things than I do, told me to extinguish the cigarette well before delivering the lines. So, no smoke would come out of my mouth, nor would there be any smoke on screen, and I wouldn’t have a cigarette in my hand,” he clarified. He added, “Toh maine bakayda cigarette bujha diya tha. Aur agar aap scene dekhenge, aapko dikhega nahi ki mere mooh se dhuaan nikal rahi hai, nahi frame mein kahin dhuaan hai, nahi woh scene end hone tak dhuaan ka naamo-nishaan kahin pe hai. Kyunki yeh humein pata hai, hum kisi ka dil dukhaana nahi chahte.” (So, I had properly extinguished the cigarette. And if you watch the scene, you won’t see any smoke coming out of my mouth, nor is there any smoke anywhere in the frame, nor is there any trace of smoke until the end of that scene. Because we know this–we don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.)

Watch the full video of R Madhavan here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

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