Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of himself watching the much-anticipated Marvel film, Wonder Woman 1984, in a movie theatre, following COVID-19 safety protocols. In the picture, he can be seen watching the film with his son, sporting his favourite superhero mask of a similar theme. He can be seen clad in a brown high neck T-shirt, a dark brown jacket teamed up with black pants. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Again Slams Hrithik Roshan After he Transfers Case From Cyber Cell to Crime Branch: Kab Tak Royega Ek Chote Se Affair Keliye

Speaking about safe movie experience, he captioned the post, “Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other super hero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience. This was sooo much fun ! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen ! The sound , the projection , the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING ! 🙌 well done to the INOX team! (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan After BMC Mayor Calls Her 'Do Takke Ke Log'

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)



Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster hit Wonder Woman. The film has already impressed several critics and it will be interesting to watch if the audience also has the same effect. Pedro Pascal told AP, “Max Lord has such an exterior armour with hair products and power suits … which is such a mask with so much going on just beneath it, that contradicts so much what sort of physical message he’s portraying with his persona. It’s a lot like the Mandalorian.”

Kriten Wig said, “I think Diana does see something in Barbara that she’s missing in her life: Barbara’s sort of openness and desire to be a part of society, because Diana’s so alone, too. I think they connect over that in a big way.”

Talking about his bond with Gal Gadot, he said, “We really hit it off, much to the crew’s dismay because we were making up songs and singing and laughing all the time… Gal is just a great scene partner and friend and I loved working with her.”