There is a good news for all cinema lovers as movie theatres are opening from October 15, 2020 after almost a gap of six months. There are a few big Bollywood films that are scheduled to re-release this week and the list starts from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's 2018 film Kedarnath, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's period drama Tanhaji, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor's Malang and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported on Wednesday morning that: "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is officially announced… Tanhaji, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, and Thappad. More films will be scheduled in coming days". In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: "The list of Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing… In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier, there's a prominent addition to the list: War… More films will be scheduled in coming days."

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced standard operating protocols (SOPs). From installing and using Aarogya Setu App to sanitising the hall after every show, here are the detailed SOPs for visitors and staff.

-The physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas and waiting areas at all times

-Face covers/masks are mandatory at all times

-There should be the availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises

-Digital no-contact transactions should be the most preferred mode for issue/verification/payments for tickets, food, and beverages, etc. by using online bookings, use of e-wallets, QR code scanners, etc.

-The contact number shall be taken at the time of booking of tickets to facilitate contact tracing.

-Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

-The thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises.

-The Exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.