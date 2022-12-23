Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rohit Shetty’s Film to Collect in Double Digit But Will it Beat Avatar 2 on Opening Day?

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus has hit the screens today. The Rohit Shetty directorial is here to entertain the audience during the Christmas holidays. While the advance bookings of the film haven’t shown a tremendous trend, the film is likely to open in double-digit at the Box Office on day 1. Cirkus is expected to rake in between Rs 10-12 crore at the Box Office, as per many trade reports, on its opening day, which will be way more than what the advance bookings have suggested.

Interestingly, Rohit Shetty‘s films have never been fully dependent on advance booking sales. It’s always the spot bookings that have added the maximum to the collections of his films and the same trend is expected in the case of Cirkus. The only thing that can affect its opening is the humongous trend around Avatar: The Way of Water at the ticket window.

CIRKUS VS AVATAR 2 AT BOX OFFICE THIS CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

The James Cameron directorial has impressed the audience worldwide and the holiday weekend is expected to add more to its moolah in India, especially in the Southern part of the country. Cirkus, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma among others, has to generate really good word-of-mouth for its collection to escalate during the opening weekend. Or else, Avatar 2 will end up being the audience’s first choice in the Indian market.

The film is riding high on Rohit’s brand value and his pairing with Ranveer. This is their third outing together after the success of Simmba and Sooryavanshi. It will be interesting to see how Cirkus performs in the Maharashtra and Gujarat circuits where both these faces enjoy a good following at the Box Office.

What do you think are the chances for Cirkus to beat Avatar 2 this weekend? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Cirkus!