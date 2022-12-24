Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh’s Comedy-of-Errors Sees Slow Start, Earns Rs 6.5 Crore

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1: Rohit Shetty's comedy-of-errors Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh had a lukewarm opening in-spite of holiday period.

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 1: Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus has got a dull response on its opening day. The director-actor duo’s reunion after Simmba and Sooryavanshi was much hyped, as the dramedy had all elements of Bollywood’s masala entertainer. However, Rohit-Ranveer’s partnership ended up with lukewarm response of the audiences at the box office. The first day collections in the Rs 6-6.25 Crore Nett range are too low for a Rohit Shetty directorial, especially when the lead actor is Ranveer. As reported by Box Office India, Cirkus is the biggest setback to Bollywood post pandemic. The report states that the movie failed to perform well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Central India and Rajasthan.

RANVEER SINGH STARRER DRAMEDY FAILS TO IMPRESS AUDIENCES

Box Office India also mentioned that Cirkus earned even less than Raksha Bandhan, Thank God, Ek Villain Returns and Bhediya. The expectation with the dramedy were sky high because it starred Ranveer and brand Rohit, known for his successful comedies like Golmaal franchise and Chennai Express. It could also be said that due to the mixed response to the trailer, Cirkus failed to attract its target audiences. In spite of not being mega budget film like Brahmastra, 83 and Sooryavanshi, the film was expected to be a game changer. Also, considering its genre and Chritmas and New Year, the comedy-drama was expected to get a decent opening.

Due to the poor opening at the box office, only Sunday’s earnings could create some difference for Cirkus. The film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s Comedy-Of-Errors and stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddhartha Jadhav and others.

Cirkus was released on December 23, 2022.

