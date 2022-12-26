Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Film Shows Disastrous Trend in Opening Weekend, Check Day-Wise Breakup

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3 Detailed Report and Day-Wise Box Office Breakup After the Opening Weekend. Check how Ranveer Singh's Film Turns Out to be a Big Disaster.

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3 Ranveer Singh's Film Shows Disastrous Trend in Opening Weekend, Check Day-Wise Breakup

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 3: Even with all the nationwide promotions and the mighty swag of Ranveer Singh, Cirkus couldn’t attract the audience to theatres. The film’s Box Office collection after its opening weekend is not even close to what is expected from the brand Rohit Shetty. As per the early estimates, it ended its first-weekend run at a mere Rs 20 crore and collected in single-digit on Sunday despite the big Christmas festival.

Cirkus, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, collected around Rs 7.45 crore (approx) on its third day at the Box Office. This came after it opened to a very low Rs 6.25 crore on Friday. The film could not cash in upon the big holiday weekend and the collections are now only going to go downwards from here.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF CIRKUS AFTER THREE DAYS

Friday: Rs 6.25 crore Saturday: Rs 6.40 crore Sunday: Rs 7.45 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 20.10 crore (approx)

Interestingly, this disastrous trend generated by Cirkus at the Box Office resulted in benefiting Avatar: The Way of Water which took the advantage of the holiday in India and continued to grow in its second weekend. The film collected approximately Rs 60 crore nett in its second weekend at the Indian Box Office, a huge number from all angles. The second Friday collection for Avatar 2 was almost double of what Cirkus earned on its first day which is absolutely not what the trade circle expects from a big star like Ranveer.

Cirkus is headed to become the first flop for Rohit Shetty in the last 14 hours. His last disaster outing at the Box Office was in 2008 – Sunday after which he only saw success at the ticket window. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Cirkus!