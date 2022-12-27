Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday Washes Off Ranveer Singh’s Film – Check Day-Wise Breakup Report

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 4 Monday Washes Off Ranveer Singh's Film - Check Day-Wise Breakup Report

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 4 Detailed Report: Ranveer Singh‘s Cirkus has fallen flat on its first Monday. The film hasn’t been showing an impressive collection from day one and now, it has also failed to pass the crucial Monday test. After opening at a mild Rs 6.25 crore, Cirkus collected a mere Rs 2.40 crore on its fourth day, as reported by trade website Sacnilk.

The Rohit Shetty directorial hasn’t even crossed Rs 25 crore at the Box Office in four days yet and that’s disappointing considering the brand of the director and the presence of one of the most popular and bankable stars in the film. Cirkus has earned approximately Rs 23.25 crore after its first Monday at the Box Office.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF CIRKUS:

Friday: Rs 6.25 crore Saturday: Rs 6.40 crore Sunday: Rs 8.20 crore Monday: Rs 2.40 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 23.25 crore (approx)

Cirkus’s first-weekend collection put up an extremely upsetting show at the ticket window, especially because it was the big Christmas weekend. Avatar: The Way Of Water which has already been doing well in the Indian market, is now going even stronger with Cirkus‘ elimination from the Box Office. The James Cameron biggie has so far collected a nett figure of Rs 264.35 crore (approx) after its 11 days of run in India. This is stupendous and with the New Year weekend ahead, the collection can even go on to surpass Rs 350 crore nett.

