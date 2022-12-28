Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore… Now! Check Detailed Report

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's film seems to have crashed during the weekdays after a highly disappointing opening weekend. Here is the film's Tuesday collection.

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 5 Detailed Report: Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus seems to have crashed further on Tuesday. After having a highly disappointing opening weekend, it is not able to go through to the weekdays now. The Rohit Shetty directorial collected in the range of Rs 2.25 crore on Tuesday, taking the total five-day earnings to cross Rs 25 crore, as reported by the trade website sacnilk. For any good film by the director that the audience has accepted, this is just the opening day figure.

With this space, Cirkus won’t be able to have its run beyond the second weekend at the Box Office which is going to be yet another holiday weekend. The film’s upsetting performance has benefitted the smooth run of Avatar: The Way of Water in India. The James Cameron directorial was already doing well and with the elimination of any big film from the Box Office, it is only going to fly higher.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF CIRKUS:

Friday: Rs 6.25 crore Saturday: Rs 6.4 crore Sunday: Rs 8.2 crore Monday: Rs 2.41 crore Tuesday: Rs 2.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 25.51 crore (approx)

Interestingly, it’s been 12 days since Avatar 2 hit the screens in India and the film continues to collect in double digits everyday, which is fantastic, to say the least. Cirkus‘ rejection hasn’t stemmed from any boycott calls on social media or any negative campaigning but from the content that failed to impress the audience right from the first day, first show. It is Ranveer’s third outing with Rohit after Simmba and Sooryavanshi – both of which were successful at the Box Office.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Cirkus!