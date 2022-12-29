Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh’s Comedy Crashes Further, Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Business

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 6 Detailed Report And Day-Wise Business: Rohit Shetty's comedy film is gaining almost nothing at the ticket window. The film has only collected Rs 28 crore within six days of its release.

Cirkus Box Office Collection Day 6: Rohit Shetty’s latest comedy outing seems to have crashed in its first week itself. The film has only crossed Rs 28 crore in six days and that’s certainly not a figure that you expect from the crowd-puller Ranveer Singh’s film at the Box Office. As per the report published by the trade website Sacnilk, Cirkus collected around Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday which is more or less the same as it collected on Monday and Tuesday.

Now, only the satellite, digital and music rights can save Cirkus from incurring further losses. The film will somehow drag itself through the second weekend but it’s almost unlikely for it to witness another Monday at the Box Office.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF CIRKUS:

Friday: Rs 6.25 crore Saturday: Rs 6.4 crore Sunday: Rs 8.2 crore Monday: Rs 2.70 crore Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore Wednesday: Rs 2.25 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 28.30 crore (approx)

On the other hand, Avatar: The Way of Water is constantly giving more business in India. The James Cameron directorial will reach the benchmark of Rs 300 crore by the end of its second week, and the third weekend is expected to be huge considering it’s the New Year holiday weekend.

After its 13th day at the Box Office, Avatar 2 has earned around Rs 284.60 which is no mean feat. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Avatar 2 and Cirkus!