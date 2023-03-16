Home

Cirkus Dialogue Writer Farhad Samji Breaks Silence on Failure of Ranveer Singh’s Comedy: ‘Filmmakers Are Not God’

Cirkus Dialogue Writer Breaks Silence on Box Office Failure: Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh in a double role directed by Rohit Shetty had high expectations among audiences, film critics, trade analysts and exhibitors. However, it ended up becoming the first Rohit Shetty directorial to tank at the box office. Ranveer and the filmmaker created magic with Simmba, but failed to leave an impact with their adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. Ranveer, whose 83 wasn’t a commercial hit either once again got a lukewarm response from movie goers as they weren’t impressed with the masala entertainer. Now, the film’s dialogue writer gave his views on the debacle of Cirkus in one of his recent interviews.

CIRKUS DIALOGUE WRITER FARHAD SAMJI SAYS ‘FILM BUSINESS IS A CALCULATIVE GAMBLE’

In an interaction with India Today, Farhad said that filmmakers are not magicians and ‘even Sachin Tendulkar gets out at 0.’ He opined that “We don’t have any formula. We are filmmakers, we are not magicians or God. We can only try our best. Even Tendulkar gets out at zero and when he hits a century, he does. I respect Rohit Shetty for all the work he has done. His vision has helped me as well. I will not say this is a gamble, but the film business is a calculative gamble.” The dialogue writer further pointed out “Given the changes in film industry now, you have to be 10 times more careful, especially after the pandemic, and OTT exploration. We have to slog our brains more now.”

Farhad has directed films like Housefull 4 (2019) and Bachchan Pandey (2022). He has also directed Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). The writer-filmmaker has also donned the director’s hat for Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt starrer underproduction Hera Pheri 3 (2023-24).

Cirkus also stars Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in crucial roles.

