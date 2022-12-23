Cirkus Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Cirkus leaked online: Rohit Shetty's directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Cirkus Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus has hit the screens today. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Cirkus was released on December 23 and the reviews of the film are good. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a new Dhamaka coming from Shetty’s league of cinema during holidays. This is the director’s third outing with Ranveer after Simmba and Sooryavanshi and both films were a hit. Rohit Shetty is a director with a 100 per cent success record at the Box Office. And it will be interesting to see if Cirkus continues the same momentum for him at the ticket window this year. While there’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Cirkus has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Cirkus has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

