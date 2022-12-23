Cirkus Review: Rohit Shetty’s 60s Comedy is Appropriate For Christmas ONLY

Cirkus Review: Rohit Shetty knows how to create a movie on the big screen that the entire neighbourhood should see to fully appreciate the experience.

Movie: Cirkus

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Murali Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, Anil Charanjeett, Mukesh Tiwari and others

ABOUT ROHIT SHETTY’S CIRKUS

Two orphans Roy and Joy, who grew up in the same orphanage, run the Jamnadas Anaath Aashram in Ooty. For all the children who do not have an adult to call their own, it is a safe refuge. Dr Roy (Murali Sharma) has an objective in mind. He aims to alter how people view orphans and instil in them the idea that upbringing, rather than a person’s family, ancestry, caste, or religion, is what truly counts. When two sets of identical twins are selected by two sets of devoted but childless parents, he strikes gold.

Dr Roy switches out a twin from set A for a twin from set B, resulting in two sets of brothers named Roy and Joy (Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma), one of whom would be raised by parents who own a successful circus in Ooty and the other by industrialists in Bangalore. The Bangalore twins arrive in Ooty many years later, causing numerous cases of mistaken identity that cause chaos and uncertainty until the twins ultimately collide.

WHAT WORKS!

Rohit Shetty, who is renowned for producing immersive experiences suitable for the big screen, transports us back to his picturesque and vibrant environment with Cirkus. Despite being a comedy of errors, Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma avoid being caricatures. They are the centre of the comedy, which is propelled by actors with perfect comic timing like Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav, and Johnny Lever, among others. Their wordplay and puns will occasionally make you chuckle, and the usage of old songs that go so well with the situational humour enhances the whole effect. For once, Ranveer Singh plays a character without doing anything out of the norm, staying true to the role without going beyond in an effort to show off his acting prowess. The secondary characters, as always, steal the show despite the flawless casting. Cirkus has a subtly relevant message, and Shetty deserves praise for once again addressing a hard subject without being preachy or using any propaganda.

WHAT DOES NOT

You will be let down if you go anticipating the same number of chuckles as Rohit Shetty’s prior comedic movies. While there are some funny moments, the majority of the jokes are either childish or have an air of “seen that, heard that” about them. Thankfully, the movie gets up after the intermission following a sluggish first half. In Shetty’s movies, the supporting cast always stands out. And it goes without saying that a universe will be uniform in terms of personalities and their subtleties. While that’s fine, it’s about time his visible ensemble had some fresh additions with fresher quirks to add some new fun. Nothing jumps out except for Current Laga, and that’s owing to Deepika Padukone, who lights up the screens with her performance. The songs should have been better. You want to see more of Ranveer and Deepika in a full-length movie since they seem to be having a good time.

FINAL VERDICT

Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus stars one of the best performers in the country right now – Ranveer Singh is a festive appropriate film. ‘ Holiday cheer is in order! Cirkus is the perfect movie to watch this holiday season if you want to have some fun without getting too rowdy with the family.

Recommendation: Definitely bring the family’s children and senior citizens with you!

(Written by Smriti Sharma)