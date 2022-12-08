Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Electrifying Chemistry Adds Madness – Watch

Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Electrifying Chemistry Adds Madness - Watch

Cirkus Song Current Laga Out: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s electrifying song Current Laga from Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is finally out. The peppy song featuring the power couple adds up to the madness in the upcoming comedy-of-errors. Ranveer’s swagger look in black t-shirt and matching trousers and Deepika’s Chennai Express look was hailed by netizens. Fans dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis to the high-on-energy dance number. As Ranveer and Deepika groove to the fun track, Vivek Hariharan’s Tamil rap portion adds the much-needed Chennai Express vibes.

CHECK OUT RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S ELECTRIFYING DANCE NUMBER:

RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE IN ROHIT SHETTY’S COMEDY UNIVERSE

Deepika has a cameo in Cirkus as she equally matches Ranveer’s energetic steps in Current Laga. The foot-tapping song has been composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas and sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George. Kumaar has penned the song, while the Tamil lyrics has been added by Hari. Cirkus is speculated to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s larger than life comedy universe as characters from Golmaal series also appear in the end of the trailer. It is expected that the forthcoming film where Ranveer plays a dual character might have a strong link to the Golmaal franchise.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and others in crucial roles. The comedy-drama is set for a December 23, 2022 release.

