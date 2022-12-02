Deepika Padukone’s Entry in Cirkus Hints at Chennai Express-Golmaal’s Maha Sangam?

Cirkus Trailer Released: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated trailer of Cirkus promises unlimited entertainment and a laughter riot. Featuring Ranveer Singh in a double role, Cirkus promises an out-and-out comedy film. The mega film has surprised us with so many elements that you cannot miss. The biggest surprise Rohit Shetty has given the audience is DEEPIKA PADUKONE in Cirkus. We were gobsmacked by Deepika’s energetic dance with Ranveer Singh. Earlier, we thought the actress is giving a special appearance with her stunning dance performance. Then we realised, how Rohit Shetty has evolved old characters from Golmaal, Singham, Simmba over the years, with jaw-dropping scratching cameos giving way to edgy subplots with depth.

Is Deepika Padukone AKA Meenamma From Chennai Express Making a Comeback?

After a lot of analyses, we have finally come to the conclusion that Deepika Padukone has returned in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus to reprise her character Meenamma from Chennai Express. DO YOU AGREE? Oh my god, Deepika looked stunning in a pink-green blouse and skirt with gajra (giving the traditional Tamilian vibes). Can it be maha-sangam of Chennai Express and Golmaal in Cirkus? We are still thinking about it. Lol!

In Cirkus, Ranveer is an artist who works at a circus. He has a special power of generating electricity. The writing and dialogues are so hilarious in the movie as we laugh out loud at the punches. Set in the 1960s, Cirkus will hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

Cirkus also features Pooja Hegde, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddharth Jadhav, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murli Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Radhika Bangia, Brijendra Kala, Saurabh Gokhale, Ashish Warang, Umakant Patil and Uday Tikekar.

