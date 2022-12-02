Cirkus Trailer Review: Ranveer Singh Impresses as ‘Electric Man’ in This Mad Ride Full of Mind-Boggling Surprises

Cirkus Trailer Review: The grand trailer of Cirkus is here and it features everything that Rohit Shetty’s brand of cinema is known for. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in a double role looks like a burst of colours – old and new, bright and brighter. The close-to-four-minute trailer begins with a grand introduction of one of Ranveer’s characters – The Electric Man of the Jubilee Cirkus. Electricity runs in his veins and even he finds it pretty unusual and mysterious. When he asks his friend ‘samajh nahi ata ye jo mere sath hota hai, isko kya kahege,’ Varun Sharma (the friend) answers, ‘Kudrat ka karishma kahege, aur kya kahege…’

Cirkus is set in the ’60s and therefore, you would see a lot of costume-y appearances, bouncy and big hairdos, the polka dotted-outfits, steam engines, vintage cars, chiffon sarees, tea gardens, station masters, English cafe houses, and, of course, the ‘circus’ that has now been removed from the public eye.

The trailer gives enough hints that even though it’s a Shetty directorial, it brings something new to the table. And seems like there could be another cinematic universe in the making. At the end of the trailer, Rohit Shetty surprises the audience by showing the ‘Jamnadas Orphanage’.

If you are still scratching your heads over the last detail in the video, then here’s more about the surprise. Hold your breath!

GOLMAAL SERIES AND CIRKUS MAKE NEW CINEMATIC UNIVERSE FOR ROHIT SHETTY

The Jamanadas Orphanage is the same place where Gopal from the Golmaal series – played by Ajay Devgn – is raised as a kid before he meets his four equally mischievous friends – Madhav, Laxman, Lucky, and Laxman 2. The last scene in the Cirkus trailer shows the five kids standing outside the gate of the orphanage. This also means that Cirkus marks the first film in the new cinematic universe established by Rohit Shetty – Golmaal Series + Cirkus. If what seems is true, then Ranveer is now a part of two cinematic universes with Shetty’s own Singham+Simmba+Sooryavanshi and the latest one. How’s that now?