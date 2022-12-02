Cirkus Trailer: Spot The Golmaal Gang as Rohit Shetty Hints at New Cinematic Universe – Watch

Cirkus Trailer: Spot The Golmaal Gang as Rohit Shetty Hints at New Cinematic Universe - Watch

Circus Trailer: The most-awaited comedy-of-errors has finally arrived as the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus dropped on Thursday. The Ranveer Singh starrer comedy is a roller coaster ride where the actor plays a double role. The trailer has its elements of crazy moments and slapstick humour like most Rohit Shetty films. However, the most intriguing factor of Cirkus is its connection with the Golmaal series. Rohit’s first stint with comedy was with Golmaal (2006), followed by its sequels. All the films of the franchise had Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Tushar Kapoor in pivotal characters. Now a glimpse from Golmaal Again (2017) has teased the audience with a possible Golmaal universe.

RANVEER SINGH-ROHIT SHETTY’S GRAND CINEMATIC UNIVERSE

As the trailer on mistaken identity ends with Deepika Padukone’s cameo dance, a 3 second shot of Jamnadas Orphanage is shown. Since, the Cirkus director is already creating his cop universe with Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Singham Again and the web series Indian Police Force. Speculations are rife that there might be a Rohit Shetty comedy universe as well, comprising Cirkus and Golmaal series. For the unversed, Ranveer plays Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in the 2018 action-thriller apart from the upcoming Cirkus.

RANVEER SINGH-DEEPIKA PADUKONE’S MULTIVERSE SAGA?

Deepika’s dance sequence in Cirkus as she appears in her Chennai Express avatar hints at a multiverse. Since, Cirkus is set in the 60s and the audience is up for some roller coaster joyride. There is a possibility of surprise cameos in the Ranveer starrer comic caper. Apparently, there have been rumours at the gossip mills and a lot of fan theories about Ranveer playing the titular role in Brahmastra: Part 2 – Dev. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also has Deepika as the female protagonist.

Cirkus also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra in stellar roles. The movie is set for a December 23, 2022 theatrical release.

