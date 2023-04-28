Home

Citadel First Reviews: Netizens Call it ‘Sasti Pathaan’ as Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series Disappoints Fans

Citadel First Reviews: Priyanka Chopra’s spy action series is Citadel had sky high expectations due to its cast, intriguing trailer and production value. However, in-spite of Priyanka’s much-hyped action stunts, the first reviews of the series indicate that the fans have been disappointed. The show which has Russo Brothers as Executive Producers and Game of Thrones fame Richard Madden as the male lead, did not manage to garner enough positive feedback from movie buffs. From being called ‘Sasti Pathaan’ to ‘Firangi version of Pathaan,’ the early tweets on Citadel aren’t impressive. Fans of Priyanka had huge hopes from the espionage thriller as it had her in an action-packed avatar after a long time.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS FIRST REVIEWS OF CITADEL:

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel is ‘Sasti Pathaan’ — Santosh Singh Pal (@aryanPaul14) April 28, 2023

#CitadelOnPrime one of the most cliched and boring pilots ever – take every spy thriller troupe and ask ChatGPT to write a script for a spy mystery, it will probably come up with something better. Couldn’t sit through the first ep- is cliche after click. — Masoom Hussain (@masoom_hussain1) April 28, 2023

Spy loses his/her memory,

bad people attack him/her,

lots of confusion,

something clicks and he/she regains all memory and he/she can actually kick ass and does.

The end. Oh look another version of this… #Citadel — Myles Davies (@mylesdavies) April 28, 2023

fifteen minutes into citadel and I want to over zealously start my own spy agency any infiltrators out there pls help otoh priyanka chopra jonas is disappointing whoever told her to go with that breathy sultry monotone voice is not her friend #Citadel — abandoned spaceship (@hissandmiss) April 28, 2023

Recently, Russo Brothers had heaped praise on Priyanka and said that she performed more action than MCU stars Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans. Joe Russo, in an interaction with The Indian Express opined “The physical work she did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” He further added “It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor that we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies, when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her.”

Citadel also stars Stanley Tucci in a crucial role. The show released on April 28, 2023.

