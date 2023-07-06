Home

Entertainment

Citadel Season 2: Joe Russo To Charge This Much For Each Episode Of Priyanka Chopra’s Show

Citadel Season 2: Joe Russo To Charge This Much For Each Episode Of Priyanka Chopra’s Show

Joe Russo will charge a whopping amount of $25 million per episode of Chopra starrer Citadel. The first season of the show was released on Prime Video this year.

Joe Russo will direct every episode of Citadel season 2. (Credits: IMDB)

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s spy-thriller series Citadel was released earlier this year on April 28. The show debuted on Amazon Prime Video to mixed reviews. Despite the massive investment, star-studded cast and impressive production values, the show has not performed up to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s expectations. As per a Bloomberg report, the entrepreneur has asked for a detailed budget analysis of the streaming platform’s biggest shows which have not been able to perform well. As per data by Nielsen, Citadel has failed to leave a mark as one of the top 10 most-watched streaming programs. In the midst of this, Joe Russo is reportedly charging a whopping amount for the new season.

Trending Now

Joe Russo’s Fee For Citadel Season 2

It is being reported that Joe Russo will direct every episode of Citadel season 2. He is likely to charge an exorbitant fee of $25 million per episode.

You may like to read

Citadel Went Over Budget: Report

A Bloomberg report reveals that Prime Video initially set aside a substantial sum of “$20 million per episode” for the series. However, the budget skyrocketed to an impressive $250 million following extensive reshoots. Screenwriter Josh Appelbaum and experienced TV writer Bryan Oh were set to collaborate on the show, which initially centred around two spies, one good and one evil.

According to the report, there was a disagreement between the Russo Brothers, Appelbaum, and Oh regarding the project’s vision. The Russos expressed their desire to remove the love story involving Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra’s characters, as well as their dissatisfaction with certain plot elements. The main post-production office was located in London, but the Russo Brothers set up camp in Los Angeles to develop another version using the footage that had been filmed. Both versions were submitted to Prime Video, and ultimately, the Russo Brothers’ version received approval.

As a result, Citadel experienced significant reshoots, with a considerable portion of the show being rewritten by a new writer, David Weil. More than half of the episodes were ultimately reshot, resulting in an additional expenditure of at least $80 million, according to the report.

Citadel season 2

Citadel was renewed a few weeks ago. Priyanka Chopra dropped a post on Instagram celebrating the news. A spin-off, titled Citadel India, is set to release later this year. The show will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES