Indian classical music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at the age of 90 in the United States. The reports suggest that he died due to cardiac arrest.

Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, belongs to the Mewati Gharana (musical apprenticeship lineage). His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards. His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada, and the US.

Some of his students have in turn become notable musicians such as violinist Kala Ramnath.

On August 14, Pandit Jasraj praised a film Bandish Bandits. In a video posted by singer Akshat Parikh, Pandit ji is seen giving his blessings to the team. Sharing the video, Parikh wrote, “Blessings from Sangeet Martand Padmavibhushan Pandit Jasraji Biggest Blessings for Me and the entire team of Bandish Bandits. Can’t be grateful enough to hear these words of appreciation from the legend himself – Sangeet Martand Thank you soo much Guruji Dada.️ It’s all your blessings. Dandvat Pranam”.



Pandit Jasraj has sung classical and semi-classical compositions for film soundtracks, such as the song Vandana Karo, composed in the raga Ahir Bhairav by the composer Vasant Desai, for the film Ladki Sahyadri Ki (1966), a duet with vocalist Bhimsen Joshi for the soundtrack of the film Birbal My Brother (1975), and a ballad, Vaada Tumse Hai Vaada for a horror film titled 1920 (2008) directed by Vikram Bhatt.

He was a recipient of many prestigious awards and honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

May his soul rest in peace!