CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend star-studded wedding reception of YS Anil Reddy’s daughter in Chennai – Watch video

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made a joint appearance at a high-profile wedding reception in Chennai. The event was attended by several prominent political and business personalities, including YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Gautam Adani.

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CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan at wedding reception of YS Anil Reddy's daughter (PC: Instagram)

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan were among the prominent guests at a star-studded wedding reception in Chennai on November 5, 2026 (Thursday evening). The event brought together several well-known faces from politics, cinema, and the business world. Videos from the celebration have since surfaced online, drawing attention to the guests and their appearances. Vijay and Trisha’s presence at the gathering has also become a talking point, with many social media users sharing clips from the evening.

CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attend YS Anil Reddy’s daughter’s wedding reception

Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of YS Anil Reddy’s daughter, Shreya, and her husband, Ujjwal. The celebration was held at The Leela Palace in Chennai. YS Anil Reddy is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The actors were seen walking towards the stage to greet the newly married couple and pose for photographs. Vijay was dressed in a brown suit paired with a white shirt, while Trisha opted for a stunning blush-pink saree. Vijay’s mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, also accompanied them to the event.

EXCLUSIVE:- Thalapathy @actorvijay and @trishtrashers https://t.co/MDYI8IOOsP — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) November 5, 2026

Several videos from the reception have been shared on social media. In one clip, Vijay and Trisha can be seen making their way towards the stage before greeting the newlyweds. Their appearance at the family celebration quickly caught the attention of fans.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani, and KT Rama Rao attend the reception

The wedding reception also saw the presence of several prominent political and business personalities. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the celebration with his wife, YS Bharati. His mother, YS Vijayamma, was also among those present.

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Vijay was seen interacting with Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the two posed for photographs at the gathering. Industrialist Gautam Adani also attended the event. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao arrived with his wife, Shailima.

The gathering brought together notable guests from different fields, making it a high-profile celebration in Chennai. Pictures and videos from the reception have been circulating online, with several moments from the evening being widely shared.

Vijay and Trisha’s public appearances continue to draw attention

Vijay and Trisha have frequently attracted attention whenever they appear together in public. The two have shared screen space in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Leo, making them one of Tamil cinema’s popular on-screen pairs.

They were previously spotted together at the wedding reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai in March 2026. Trisha also attended Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony after he became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May 2026 despite relationship rumours.

In September 2026, the actors were seen at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, where Vijay attended the Michelin Le Mans Cup race featuring actor Ajith Kumar.

Their latest appearance at YS Anil Reddy’s daughter’s wedding reception has once again brought the two into the spotlight. Videos from the Chennai event continue to circulate online.