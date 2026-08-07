CM Vijay’s old ‘my father liked her’ confession goes viral after wife Sangeetha Sornalingam withdraws divorce petition

Following the withdrawal of Sangeetha Sornalingam's divorce petition, an old interview of Vijay discussing how his father approved of their relationship has resurfaced online.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's throwback confession about Sangeetha resurfaces (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay has once again become the centre of attention after his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam withdrew her divorce petition. Following the legal development, an old interview of Vijay discussing his relationship with Sangeetha has resurfaced online. In the throwback conversation, the actor had spoken about how his father played an important role in accepting their relationship. The old confession has now grabbed attention as fans revisit the personal side of Vijay’s journey from a popular actor to a political leader.

Sangeetha Sornalingam withdraws divorce petition

Sangeetha Sornalingam recently withdrew the divorce petition she had filed at the Chengalpattu district court in Tamil Nadu. After the withdrawal, the court disposed of the case, bringing the legal proceedings between the couple to an end.

Read more: No divorce for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay and wife Sangeetha as she takes back petition via video call

The matter had attracted considerable attention due to Vijay’s massive public image as a film star and the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). During the proceedings, Sangeetha appeared through video conferencing and informed the court about her decision. Earlier hearings had witnessed delays as both Vijay and Sangeetha were not physically present before the court and were represented through their lawyers.

While the divorce petition was filed earlier this year, the latest development has shifted focus towards Vijay and Sangeetha’s long-known relationship and the love story that the actor had once openly spoken about.

Vijay’s old confession about how he met Sangeetha resurfaces

After the withdrawal of the petition, fans began revisiting a throwback interview where Vijay shared details about his first meeting with Sangeetha. The actor had revealed that they met during the shooting of his 1997 film Love Today.

Vijay had explained that Sangeetha had come to meet him along with her parents and that their conversation left a positive impression on him. He mentioned that she was a reserved person like him and that their bond gradually developed over time.

Sharing an interesting detail about their marriage journey, Vijay had revealed that his father liked Sangeetha when he met her. The actor recalled, “My father liked her. When he said he wanted to talk to me, I got anxious. But he asked about Sangeetha, and I said she’s a nice girl, why are you asking? Then he asked if I wanted to get married. I was taken by surprise and asked for some time. Later, our families met, and we got engaged.”

The throwback statement has once again caught attention as fans revisit Vijay’s earlier remarks about his relationship with Sangeetha and the role his family played in their marriage journey.

Vijay and Sangeetha’s journey from marriage to family life

Vijay and Sangeetha got married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony despite coming from different religious backgrounds. The couple has two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Sasha. For years, Sangeetha maintained a low profile while Vijay continued to build a successful career in Tamil cinema. She was often seen supporting him during important moments but largely stayed away from the limelight.

Vijay had earlier praised Sangeetha’s support

In another old interview, Vijay had also spoken about Sangeetha’s understanding nature and the support she provided throughout his career. He had said that her honest opinions about his films and her ability to stand by him during difficult phases were among the biggest reasons behind their relationship.

The actor had also described her as someone who played a major role in his personal life, especially by offering genuine feedback and emotional support during his professional journey.