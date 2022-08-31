Cobra movie review: Vikram, who has been struggling for a commercial hit for the past few years, was banking on the action thriller Cobra, directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film hits the screens today, 31st August, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Released amidst decent expectations, the movie also marks former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan’s movie debut. So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Bullet Train is worth your time? Check out the review by Sarvepalli Bhavana.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan Actor Chiyaan Vikram Takes a Sly Jibe at Boycott Trend: 'What do You Mean...'

What’s it About?

The film's plot revolves around Madhie (Vikram), who is not only a genius mathematical genius but also does high-profile assassinations. He is so intelligent that he doesn't leave any trace of his crimes. One day, he kills a British king and escapes unhurt. He also dons multiple getups and has multiple passports so he can travel and kill people. Meanwhile, Scotland Interpol official Aslan Yilmaz (Irfan Pathan) is after the assassin who killed the British king. During his investigation, he finds out a shocking revelation about this assassin called Cobra. Who is this Cobra? Did Aslan catch Cobra? What's the reason behind Madhya doing all these crimes as Cobra forms the crux?

What’s Hot?

Vikram is terrific as usual. Once again he chooses a role to showcase his versatility and does a great job with it. Be it his body language, dialogue delivery, and walking style, he is a treat to watch whenever he is on screen. Also all the hallucination scenes performed by the star hero are excellent. Apart from his acting, Srinidhi Shetty got a meaty role and she has given her best. Mrunalini Ravi gets a neat role in the flashback and she was good. Special mention to Irfan Pathan. stands out as the best in his limited role. Roshan Matthews' gets a negative role and he nailed it. However, his character goes down the hill in the second half. Coming to technical aspects, production values are top-notch. AR Rahman's BGM steals the show and it elevates the proceedings.

However, songs are misfired. The dialogues are decent and so was the camera work. Editing could have been a lot better as almost 20 minutes of the movie would have been trimmed. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu has picked a fresh backdrop but he failed to narrate it excitingly and entertainingly. Also, he created a complex screenplay that confuses things even more and may not be easily understood by the common audience. The first half thrills us here and there. The Interval block leaves us stunned and also creates expectations for the second half. Vikram’s performance is a treat to watch on the screen.

What’s Not?

Cobra is downhill from the start of the second half. From an exciting thriller, Cobra becomes a boring film in the second half. Mainly, the long flashback kills all the excitement and tests the audience’s patience. The dramatic moments involving hallucinations create more confusion instead of making the audience excited. Editing could have been a lot better as it requires more trimming. Also, the conflict between the key roles is not at all established well by the director. Above all, A simple storyline is made more complicated for no reason.

Verdict

Apart from Vikram’s fabulous acting and a great interval block, Cobra has nothing much to offer. It’s a half-baked thriller, which begins well, but goes downhill as the story proceeds. Better execution and editing might have saved the movie to a large extent. We give Cobra 3 out of 5 stars.

Rating: 3 Stars

Review by: Sarvepalli Bhavana

