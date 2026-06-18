Cocktail 2 advance booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer witnesses impressive ticket sales; Pre-sale collection reaches Rs…

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 is generating strong buzz before release. With advance bookings now open, the romantic drama has already sold thousands of tickets, hinting a strong start.

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Cocktail 2 advance booking (PC: Twitter)

The countdown to the release of Cocktail 2 has officially begun, and the film is already making headlines for its advance booking performance and is all set to release on June 19, 2026. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic entertainer has managed to create considerable excitement among audiences even before its arrival in cinemas. The film carries the plot of the much-loved 2012 hit Cocktail, which became a fan favourite for its blend of romance, friendship, and emotional drama. With advance bookings now underway, industry trackers are closely monitoring whether Cocktail 2 can get a strong opening or not at the box office.

Cocktail 2 advance booking: How many tickets have been sold?

Cocktail 2 has recorded a positive start in advance sales across major cinema chains in India. According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has already sold around 70,000 tickets, as per early estimates (numbers still coming in) in the leading national multiplex chains for its opening day. This reflects an estimated gross collection of over Rs 4 crore including blocked seats (Advance booking data is sourced from Sacnilk and may vary as bookings continue to be updated)

Gross Collection: Rs 2.47 crore approx.

Tickets Sold: 70,984

Total Shows: 7,714

Gross with Block Seats: Rs 4.63 crore approx.

Several reports suggest that the film is expected to witness a significant jump in bookings closer to release day. Cocktail 2 is expected to take an opening of around Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, as per the trends.

The overall response indicates that audiences are showing interest in the film, particularly in major cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as per reported by Sacnilk.

What’s driving the buzz around Cocktail 2?

One of the biggest reasons behind Cocktail 2’s excitement is the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The trio has generated strong interest among younger audiences, especially after the release of the trailer and songs. The film’s music has also played a key role in building anticipation. Several tracks from the soundtrack have gained popularity on social media too.

Another factor working in the film’s favour is the popularity of the original Cocktail. Although the sequel tells a different story, the franchise name carries nostalgic value for many movie lovers who enjoyed the first film.

Can Cocktail 2 open strong at the box office?

While advance booking figures are only one part of the story, they often provide an early indication of audience interest. Homi Adajania directed, Cocktail 2 is highly likely to open strong at the box office with a collection close to Rs 10 crore or more. According to IMDb, the plot of Cocktail 2 revolves around, “After a decade together, Diya and Kunal’s relationship is shaken when Ally, an old friend, re-enters their lives. What begins as a plan between two women spirals into chaos, triggering hilarious, emotional rollercoaster none of them saw coming.” If viewers connect with the film’s story and performances, the box office numbers could see a good boost on day 1 of its release.