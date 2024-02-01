Cocktail 2: Ananya Panday And Sara Ali Khan to Collaborate For Rom-Com Sequel? Netizens REACT

Home

Cocktail 2: The latest reports claim that Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan are roped for rom-com. The duo were spotted leaving the Maddock Films, office of production house of the film.

Cocktail 2: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday‘s camaraderie was evident when they shared the Koffee couch in one of the episodes of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8. After seeing the BFFs outside a production company, social media users are already speculating that they may appear together in a film. Yes, you heard that right! A report by News18 suggested that the sequel of the 2012 hit Cocktail starring B-town besties Sara and Ananya is in discussions.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan was seen leaving the office in her opulent car while sporting a black sweatsuit and a white top. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, was also seen wearing a simple white t-shirt and jeans as she waited for her. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star also waited for Sara’s car to come as the latter drove away from the scene.

Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday at Maddock Office – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Sara and Ananya’s video went viral on social media. Their fans and followers dropped heart emojis for Bollywood BFFs. However, several users expressed their disappointment with their casting in the Cocktail sequel. One of the users wrote, “Flop in making.” Another user wrote, “We want OG Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.” The third user said, “Why are you ruining such a beautiful film.”

About Imtiaz Ali’s 2012 Film Cocktail

Imtiaz Ali’s Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty lead the 2012 romantic drama. Randeep Hooda, Boman Irani, and Dimple Kapadia were spotted in supporting parts. The film collected Rs 125.7 crore collected after its July 13, 2012, theatrical debut.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is rumoured to star opposite Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff in the upcoming film Desi Boyz 2, according to several media reports. The movie is a follow-up to the hugely successful blockbuster smash that starred John Abraham and Akshay Kumar. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,’ with Vicky Kaushal.

