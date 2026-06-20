Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opening post-Covid, earns Rs…

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 performed exceptionally well on its opening day despite receiving mixed reviews. The film surpassed the opening-day collection of the 2012 film Cocktail, earning over Rs...

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Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2(PC - Instagram)

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 hit theatres on Friday, June 19, and opened to strong box office numbers despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences and critics. The film, which serves as a sequel to the 2012 romantic drama Cocktail, managed to outperform the original on its opening day. The first film, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, had collected Rs 10.95 crore nett at the Indian box office upon release and later emerged as one of the most successful urban romantic dramas of its time. While Cocktail 2 has had a stronger start at the box office, its long-term performance and chances of emerging as a hit will largely depend on audience word-of-mouth and how it sustains momentum in the coming days.

How much did Cocktail 2 earn on day 1?

According to a report by trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 witnessed a strong opening at the box office, screening across 10,835 shows nationwide. The film earned an opening-day net collection of Rs 13.50 crore in India and recorded a domestic gross of Rs 16.20 crore. Internationally, the romantic drama collected Rs 4 crore, taking its total worldwide opening-day gross collection to Rs 20.20 crore.

Cocktail 2 recorded an overall opening-day occupancy of 24.57%. While collections are expected to rise over the weekend, the film’s performance on its first Monday will be crucial in determining its box office trajectory. Furthermore, with no major Bollywood releases scheduled this week, Cocktail 2 is expected to face minimal competition, which could work in its favour.

Shahid Kapoor’s biggest post-Covid opening

With an opening collection of Rs 20.20 crore on Day 1, Cocktail 2 has emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s biggest post-COVID opener. In comparison, his previous release “O Romeo” collected Rs 8.50 crore on its opening day, while “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” opened at Rs 6.70 crore and “Deva” registered Rs 5.50 crore on Day 1.

Kriti Sanon’s third biggest film

Coming to Kriti Sanon, her biggest opening films in the post-COVID era continue to reflect her strong box office pull. Tere Ishq Mein remains her highest opener with a Day 1 collection of Rs 22 crore worldwide, followed by Cocktail 2, which opened at Rs 20.20 crore. Crew holds the third spot with an opening-day collection of Rs 20.7 crore.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars Tiku Talsania, Pulkit Samrat, Neelu Kohli, and Suparna Marwah. The film’s budget is reportedly Rs 150 crore.