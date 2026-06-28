Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer keeps up its winning streak, crosses Rs 120 crore globally

Cocktail 2 continues to hold steady at the box office as it enters its second weekend. After crossing Rs 120 crore worldwide, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is looking to add another solid day to its impressive run. Here's a look at the latest box office update.

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Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 10 (PC: Instagram)

After a decent opening week, Cocktail 2 has continued to attract audiences, especially in multiplexes, where the audience has remained active. While new releases have arrived in cinemas, the film has managed to retain a fair share of screens and continues to perform steadily. Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The biggest talking point so far is its worldwide performance. Within just nine days of release, Cocktail 2 crossed the Rs 120 crore mark globally, giving the makers another reason to celebrate. With Sunday expected to bring in more family audiences, trade analysts believe the film still has room to grow before weekday collections begin.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 9

Cocktail 2 enjoyed a steady second Saturday, collecting Rs 5.10 crore in India net collections, according to Sacnilk. This took the film’s total India net collection to Rs 78.75 crore after nine days. Cocktail 2’s worldwide collection climbed to Rs 120.72 crore, allowing the film to comfortably cross the Rs 120 crore milestone. The film’s consistent performance indicates that audiences are still responding positively to its music, performances, and emotional storyline.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 10 prediction

Looking at the current trend, Cocktail 2 is expected to record another decent Sunday. Trade estimates suggest the film could collect around Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore India net if evening and night shows perform well. If the prediction holds, the film will move closer to the Rs 85 crore India net mark while strengthening its worldwide total. According to Sacnilk, for day 10, “Cocktail 2 is currently running across 1,647 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.85 crore (numbers still coming in), so far.”

Cocktail 2 earns Rs 120 crore worldwide

Crossing the Rs 120 crore worldwide mark is an important milestone for Cocktail 2. The film achieved the feat in just nine days, reflecting its steady run both in India and overseas markets. Its strong opening weekend laid the foundation, while consistent weekday collections helped maintain momentum. The film has also gone past the lifetime India net collection of the original Cocktail (2012), making it a notable success for the makers.

Having already crossed Rs 120 crore worldwide, Cocktail 2 is expected to have another solid day on Sunday and continue its strong run in the second week.