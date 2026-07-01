Cocktail 2 box office collection day 12: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s film gains slight momentum; will it enter Rs 150 crore club?

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release is showing stable performance in its second week, keeping its box office momentum alive as it targets another impressive benchmark.

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Cocktail 2 box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Cocktail 2 continues to enjoy a stable run at the box office despite entering its second week. While the romantic drama received mixed reviews after its release, audience interest has helped the film maintain a steady pace during the weekdays. On Day 12, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer recorded a slight jump in collections, indicating that it still has support from moviegoers. With its worldwide earnings moving closer to another major milestone, the big question now is whether the film can continue its momentum and eventually enter the coveted Rs 150 crore worldwide club.

How much did Cocktail 2 earn on Day 12?

As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.85 crore net in India on its 12th day from 3,666 shows. The film witnessed around 5.7 percent growth compared to its Day 11 collection of Rs 1.75 crore, showing that it managed to register a small but positive increase despite weekday competition. With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 86.75 crore, while its India gross collection now stands at Rs 103.45 crore. The film also recorded an overall 23 percent occupancy on Tuesday, reflecting a steady response across theatres.

What is Cocktail 2’s worldwide box office collection?

The romantic drama also continued its overseas run with Rs 0.50 crore earned internationally on Day 12. This has taken its overseas gross collection to Rs 28.45 crore. Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 131.89 crore. During its first week alone, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 70.50 crore net in India, driven by a strong opening weekend that saw collections rise from Rs 13.50 crore on opening day to Rs 17.75 crore on its first Sunday.

Which box office records has Cocktail 2 already broken?

The film has already crossed the lifetime India net collection of O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, which earned Rs 72.99 crore. It has also gone past the lifetime India collection of the original Cocktail, which finished its theatrical run with around Rs 71 crore. In addition, the film has overtaken the lifetime domestic earnings of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, further strengthening its position among the highest-grossing Hindi releases of the year.

What is Cocktail 2 about?

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The story follows college sweethearts Kunal and Diya, played by Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, who are deeply in love but uncertain about marriage. During a holiday in Sicily, they reunite with Diya’s close friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a fun vacation slowly turns complicated after Diya asks Ally to test Kunal’s loyalty, leading to emotional conflicts, misunderstandings and unexpected twists.

Will Cocktail 2 enter the Rs 150 crore club?

With Rs 131.89 crore already collected worldwide, the film needs around Rs 18 crore more to reach the Rs 150 crore milestone. While the current trend remains steady, the coming days will be crucial. The challenge becomes even bigger as Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar, continues to perform well at the box office and is still attracting audiences. At the same time, the much-awaited Alpha from the YRF Spy Universe is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.

The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, with Hrithik Roshan making a special cameo appearance. With a major release arriving and another successful film already running in theatres, Cocktail 2 could face tougher competition for screens and audiences. However, if it continues to post stable weekday collections and performs well over the upcoming weekend, reaching the Rs 150 crore worldwide club is still within reach.