Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s film fails to pass Monday test; earns Rs…

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4, June 22: Monday collections of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's film saw a noticeable decline, dropping by around 66 percent.

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Cocktail 2 (PC: Twitter)

Cocktail 2, the sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail, stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Since its release, the film has enjoyed a strong run at the box office and has even surpassed the opening weekend collections of the original Saif Ali Khan-starrer. Director Homi Adajania has returned after 14 years with a fresh chapter in the Cocktail universe, introducing a new storyline and an entirely new cast. However, unlike films that sustain momentum after a strong opening weekend, Cocktail 2 witnessed a sharp decline on Monday. The film recorded a drop of around 66 percent compared to its Sunday collections and struggled to maintain a strong hold in India. Despite the decline in domestic earnings, the film’s worldwide performance remains steady, supported by its occupancy and extensive show count.

Cocktail 2 day-wise box office collection

Looking at the day-wise collections, Cocktail 2 is emerging as one of this year’s biggest romantic comedy performers. The film opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Day 1 and witnessed healthy growth on Saturday with collections of Rs 16.25 crore. On Sunday, the film achieved its highest single-day total so far, earning Rs 17.75 crore.

Cocktail 2’s box office collection day 4 drops

As expected, Monday collections, June 22, saw a noticeable decline, dropping by around 66 percent. According to early trade estimates by Sacnilk, Shahid Kapoor’s romantic drama earned an estimated net collection of Rs 6.35 crore on Day 4 across 9,785 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 64.56 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 53.85 crore so far. Internationally, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20.75 crore.

Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection of Cocktail 2 has now reached Rs 85.31 crore, continuing its impressive theatrical run.

About Cocktail 2:

Cocktail 2 follows the story of Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who have been childhood sweethearts and share a deep connection. However, despite being together for years, both are unsure about taking their relationship to the next level and getting married. Things begin to change when the couple goes on a holiday to Sicily. During the trip, they meet Diya’s close friend Ally (Kriti Sanon), who convinces them to cancel their original travel plans and spend time with her instead. What starts as a fun getaway soon takes an unexpected turn, leading the trio into situations that challenge their relationships and emotions.