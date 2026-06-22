Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika’s romantic drama sees another surge, set to join Rs 100 crore club

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's latest romantic drama is enjoying a remarkable box office run. With growing momentum over its opening weekend, the film is rapidly moving toward a major milestone.

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Cocktail 2 box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Weekend momentum has given Cocktail 2 a significant boost at the box office. The romantic drama, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, witnessed another rise in collections on its first Sunday. Despite receiving mixed reviews after release, the film has managed to attract audiences across major cities and multiplexes. Positive weekend trends have helped the movie maintain strong numbers, and its performance over the first three days suggests that it is building a solid run at the ticket windows.

How much did Cocktail 2 collect on day 3?

As per Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 17.75 crore net in India on its third day of release. This marks the film’s highest single-day collection so far and reflects a healthy increase from Day 2, when it earned Rs 16.25 crore. The film had opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday before showing steady growth over the weekend.

Following its Sunday performance, the total India net collection has reached Rs 47.50 crore. The India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 57 crore. The upward trend indicates that audience interest improved as the weekend progressed, helping the film strengthen its position at the box office.

What was the occupancy like on Sunday?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 33.62 percent on Sunday across theatres. Morning shows started at 15.15 percent occupancy, which is common for many Hindi releases. The numbers improved considerably during the afternoon, reaching 40.15 percent occupancy. Evening shows delivered the strongest response of the day with occupancy touching 47.77 percent. Night shows remained stable at 31.38 percent. The film was screened in 10,462 shows nationwide, allowing it to capitalize on weekend footfalls and generate strong collections throughout the day.

Has Cocktail 2 crossed Shahid Kapoor’s previous film?

Yes, the film has already achieved an important milestone. Within three days of release, Cocktail 2 has surpassed the lifetime India net collection of Shahid Kapoor’s previous film Deva, which had earned Rs 34.37 crore during its theatrical run.

The latest release crossed that figure comfortably and has now set its sights on even bigger benchmarks. However, it is still behind the lifetime collection of the original Cocktail, which had earned around Rs 71 crore during its theatrical run.

How is the film performing worldwide?

Cocktail 2 is also performing well in overseas markets. The film added approximately Rs 4 crore gross internationally on Day 3. As a result, its overseas gross collection has climbed to Rs 19.25 crore. When combined with domestic earnings, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached around Rs 76.25 crore. With weekdays ahead and strong momentum from its opening weekend, the film appears well-positioned to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the coming days.

What is Cocktail 2 about?

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a standalone sequel to the popular 2012 romantic drama. The story revolves around Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The couple share a deep bond but remain uncertain about the idea of marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. As emotions become more complicated, trust issues and personal insecurities begin to affect their relationship.

Can Cocktail 2 reach the Rs 100 crore club soon?

The current trend suggests that the film has a strong chance of reaching that mark. Strong weekend growth, encouraging occupancy levels and a healthy overseas contribution have given Cocktail 2 a solid foundation for the days ahead. If the film maintains reasonable collections during the weekdays, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide could happen sooner rather than later.