Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s film registers another drop, joins Rs 100 crore club worldwide

The theatrical run of Cocktail 2 remains steady as it balances weekday declines with strong overall performance, helping it cross an important benchmark at the global box office.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/cocktail-2-box-office-collection-day-6-shahid-kapoor-kriti-sanon-rashmika-mandannas-film-registers-another-drop-joins-rs-100-crore-club-worldwide-8456512/ Copy

Cocktail 2 box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Cocktail 2 entered theatres carrying strong expectations thanks to its popular cast and the nostalgia associated with the original film. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the romantic comedy-drama managed to attract audiences despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and moviegoers. The film enjoyed a healthy opening weekend and continued to perform steadily in its initial days. However, like many theatrical releases, it has now started experiencing the expected weekday slowdown. Even with the drop in collections, the film has achieved a major milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within its first week of release.

Cocktail 2 sees another drop on Day 6

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 5 crore on its sixth day at the Indian box office. The figure marks a decline from Tuesday’s Rs 6.75 crore collection and also from Monday’s earnings of Rs 6.75 crore. The Day 6 collection represents a drop of nearly 25.9 percent compared to the previous day. Despite the decline, the film has managed to maintain a reasonable hold during the weekday period, helping it continue its successful run. The film recorded its highest single-day collection on Sunday when it earned Rs 17.75 crore, giving it a strong foundation for the rest of the week.

India’s collection of Cocktail 2 remains strong

With its latest earnings, Cocktail 2 has taken its India net collection to Rs 66 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 78.76 crore. These numbers have already helped the film surpass the lifetime collections of several notable Bollywood releases. However, Cocktail 2 is still chasing another milestone. The film has not yet crossed the lifetime net collection of the original Cocktail, which earned Rs 71 crore during its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection of Kriti Sanon starrer crosses Rs 100 crore

One of the biggest achievements for Cocktail 2 has come at the global box office. As per Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its total international gross collection to Rs 24 crore.

Combined with its domestic performance, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 102.76 crore. This makes Cocktail 2 one of the latest Bollywood releases to enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club worldwide.

Occupancy remains steady despite weekday decline

While collections witnessed a drop, audience turnout remained fairly stable across several regions. According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 12.85 percent on Day 6 across 9,745 shows nationwide. The film registered 9.85 percent occupancy during morning shows, which improved to 13.15 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 13.46 percent occupancy, while night shows performed best with 14.92 percent occupancy. The gradual rise throughout the day indicates that audience interest remained intact despite weekday competition.

What is Cocktail 2 about?

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story revolves around Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, played by Rashmika Mandanna, who are deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their lives take an unexpected turn during a trip to Sicily when they reconnect with Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree holiday soon turns into an emotional journey involving trust, insecurity and complicated relationships.