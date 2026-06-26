Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s film loses its momentum, earns less than Rs…

Cocktail 2's first-week box office run slows as the film records one of its lowest single-day collections so far. Here's a look at its Day 7 earnings and overall performance.

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Cocktail 2 box office collection (PC: IMDb)

Cocktail 2 enjoyed a solid opening week at the Indian box office, but its pace has now started to slow. After attracting good crowds over the opening weekend, the romantic drama saw collections dip during the weekdays. On its seventh day in theatres, the film earned less than the previous day showing that the initial excitement is gradually settling down. Even so the movie has managed to cross the Rs 70 crore mark in India within its first week which keeps it in a comfortable position. However, with Welcome to the Jungle releasing in theatres today the coming days could become more challenging as the new release is expected to divide audience attention and screen space.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 7

As per Sacnilk, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna‘s film collected Rs 4.15 crore net in India on Day 7. This was lower than its Rs 5.25 crore collection on Wednesday, marking a 21 percent drop in a single day. With this the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 70.40 crore after completing its first week.

The film opened with Rs 13.50 crore on its first day before witnessing strong weekend growth. It collected Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. As expected, collections came down on Monday with Rs 6.75 crore and remained steady on Tuesday with the same figure. Wednesday added Rs 5.25 crore before Thursday closed the week with Rs 4.15 crore.

Worldwide collection of Cocktail 2 crosses Rs 100 crore

The film has also maintained a decent performance outside India. According to Sacnilk it earned Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 7 taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 25 crore. Meanwhile the India gross collection has reached Rs 83.95 crore. Combining domestic and overseas business the film’s worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 108.95 crore after seven days.

Occupancy shows weekday slowdown for Kriti Sanon starrer

The occupancy figures reflected the fall in collections. On Thursday the film recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 13.42 percent across 8,469 shows. Morning shows reported 9.31 percent occupancy which improved to 13.08 percent during the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 12.54 percent while night shows performed better with 18.77 percent occupancy indicating that evening audiences continued to support the film despite the weekday slowdown.

Although the collections have slowed the film has already achieved an important milestone. It has comfortably crossed the lifetime India collection of Deva which earned Rs 34.37 crore. Cocktail 2 is also expected to go past O’Romeo’s lifetime total of Rs 72.99 crore very soon. However it still has some distance to cover before overtaking Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which finished its theatrical run with Rs 85.16 crore in India.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story follows college sweethearts Kunal and Diya who are deeply in love but unsure about marriage. During a holiday in Sicily they unexpectedly meet Diya’s friend Ally. The reunion changes their travel plans and leads to emotional twists relationship conflicts and unexpected turns that shape the rest of the story.

Competition ahead at the box office for Cocktail 2

While Cocktail 2 has completed a respectable first week its real test begins now. With Akshay Kumar‘s multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle hitting theatres today the film is likely to face tougher competition for screens and audiences. If the new release performs strongly Cocktail 2 could witness another drop in collections over the coming days. Even so crossing the Rs 70 crore mark in just one week gives the film a solid foundation as it enters its second weekend.