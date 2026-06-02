Cocktail 2 trailer review: A love triangle, a threesome twist and a whole lot of confusion

The Cocktail 2 trailer promises love, heartbreak and relationship drama, but leaves viewers confused about its actual story. While Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna bring glamour and intensity, the trailer lacks the friendship and emotional depth. Watch here.

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Cocktail 2 (PC- YouTube)

The trailer of Cocktail 2 has finally been released, but instead of generating excitement, it has left us confused. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, the film follows three best friends living together, a setup that instantly reminds audiences of the 2012 hit Cocktail. At first glance, the trailer appears to revolve around a familiar love triangle. However, as it progresses, the story takes unexpected turns, introducing mystery, emotional conflict, and relationship dynamics. Some scenes have sparked speculation that the film could explore unconventional relationships, while a dialogue about a threesome has become one of the trailer’s biggest talking points.

However, the makers have kept the plot under wraps, making it difficult to understand the film’s true direction. This lack of clarity has divided viewers, with many feeling that the trailer fails to capture the charm and emotional depth that made the original Cocktail a fan favourite. Social media reactions have been mixed. While some praised Rashmika and Kriti’s screen presence, others felt Shahid Kapoor looked out of place in the setup. The social media user said, “Just watched #Cocktail2 Trailer and it’s totally garbage absolutely pathetic how can you make such movies, you are promoting threesome so why you are not making Porn Movies Instead of this It’s Dangerous for the Society”. (sic)

Just Watched #Cocktail2 Trailer and It’s Totally Garbage Absolutely Pathetic How Can You Make Such Movies, You Are Promoting ThreeSome So why you are not making Porn Movies Instead of this It’s Dangerous for the Society@shahidkapoor

@kritisanon

@iamRashmika — Akshay The Boss (@the_boss76819) June 2, 2026

Several fans also questioned whether the sequel was necessary in the first place, arguing that not every classic film needs a follow-up. One viewer criticised the film for promoting a threesome, while another described the trailer as “below average” and said it lacked the unique vibe that Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty brought to the original. Another user said, “Very below avg to avg trailer #Cocktail2, both the actresses are looking good, fresh and acting well but Shahid is completely mismatched here! They will create buzz and hype of the film but film won’t work well it seems ! OG said Deepika n Diana was a whole different vibe !” (sic)

very below avg to avg trailer #Cocktail2 , both the actress are looking good, fresh n acting well but shahid is completely mis matched here ! They will create buzz n hype of the film but film won’t work well it seems ! OG said deepika n Diana was a whole different vibe ! — all about Movies (@Thecineguy1802) June 2, 2026

That said, trailers can often be misleading. While Cocktail 2 may not have made the strongest first impression, the film itself could still surprise audiences when it hits theatres. For now, the trailer has sparked more questions than answers, and only the movie’s release will reveal whether it can live up to the legacy of the original.

Watch the trailer of Cocktail 2:

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and will be released on June 19.