Cocktail 2 Twitter review: Fans praise Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, call Kriti Sanon the standout performer

Cocktail 2 has opened to largely positive responses online, with moviegoers praising its performances, music and emotional storytelling. Among the lead trio, one actor appears to have generated the strongest buzz across social media platforms.

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Cocktail 2 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)

The reactions to the most anticipated Cocktail 2 are finally out and social media users seem largely impressed with the romantic drama. Released on June 19, the film starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna has received a warm response from early viewers. While audiences have appreciated the film’s emotional storytelling, music and visual appeal, one name that keeps dominating online conversations is Kriti Sanon. Several viewers believe her performance adds depth to the narrative and elevates many key moments. Fans are also praising the chemistry between the lead cast and calling the film a refreshing break from the recent wave of action-heavy releases.

What are users saying about Cocktail 2?

Soon after the first shows ended, social media platforms were flooded with reviews. One viewer described the film as a modern take on relationships that successfully captures the emotional essence of the 2012 original while creating its own identity. According to several reactions, Kriti Sanon emerges as the emotional core of the story. Fans praised her ability to handle intense scenes with ease and noted that some of the film’s strongest moments belong to her.

Shahid Kapoor also received appreciation for his performance, especially during the emotional portions in the latter half. Another moviegoer called Cocktail 2 a visually rich relationship drama that starts as a vibrant vacation film before gradually transforming into a heartfelt exploration of love and personal choices. Many viewers highlighted the film’s satisfying second half and emotional payoff.

Kriti Sanon becomes the biggest talking point

A large section of viewers believes Kriti Sanon delivers the most memorable performance in the film. Social media users praised her screen presence and the way several important sequences are designed around her character.

One reaction mentioned that whenever Kriti appears on screen, the film instantly becomes more engaging. Another viewer described her as the biggest strength of the movie and credited the director for presenting her character in a stylish yet emotionally grounded manner. While some viewers felt the overall story could have been sharper in parts, they agreed that the performances help keep the audience invested throughout the journey.

See users reactions on Cocktail 2 here

#OneWordReview #Cocktail2: SUPERSTAR ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ A love triangle that refuses to follow the template. Homi Adajania takes everything that worked in Cocktail [2012] and rebuilds it into something that feels completely modern, without losing the emotional core. Kriti Sanon is the… pic.twitter.com/gEEINA5TFZ — Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) June 19, 2026

#Cocktail2 Review – 3.5 ⭐⭐⭐✨ First of all Why is this movie rated ‘A’? Have I seen another print ! ~ POSITIVES~ – Stunning Sicily visuals & cinematography make it a visual treat. – Kriti Sanon is the soul of the film – best performance & full charm. – Pritam’s music… pic.twitter.com/V3ZtrVdpoa — Mr SP (@Lonely_prabh) June 19, 2026

#Cocktail2Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Cocktail2 starts as a gorgeous vacation movie and slowly reveals itself as one of the most honest relationship dramas Bollywood has made in a while. That shift never feels forced. The first half in Sicily is technically and emotionally rich. The… pic.twitter.com/2X5t08HVlw — Shivani (@_Shivkivani) June 19, 2026

#Cocktail2 Review: BEAUTIFUL

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½/5 Cocktail 2 is not just a love story or Rom-Com… it’s a film about trust, commitment, responsibility and the confusion surrounding relationships in today’s generation. In a world where social media, modern dating trends and… pic.twitter.com/nWpcYZvmxI — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 19, 2026

⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#Cocktail2 isn’t really about a love triangle. It’s about that terrifying moment when you realize love, comfort, happiness, and commitment aren’t always the same thing. What makes the film work is that it never takes shortcuts. Every character feels real, every… pic.twitter.com/5Ono2KLkeL — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) June 19, 2026

⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 What starts as a story about a comfortable long-term relationship slowly evolves into something much deeper. #Cocktail2 asks difficult questions about love, timing, commitment, and whether the things we want from life change as we grow older. The biggest reason it… pic.twitter.com/B8ncqQmSWB — Isha (@_precious_bean_) June 19, 2026

#Cocktail2 :- ENTERTAINER Rating :- ⭐⭐⭐ ✨ [3.5/5] The way DIRECTOR saab weaved up the Break-up and Commitment issue in his storytelling is something that we’ve EXPERIENCED more than 100 times in Quintessential Bollywood ROMANTIC Film. Though , the way he executed… pic.twitter.com/rBwI5acXJG — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) June 19, 2026

⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 Honestly, the biggest compliment I can give #Cocktail2 is that it made me care deeply about every character involved. That’s not easy in a relationship drama like this. The writing gives everyone depth, the performances bring those layers to life, and the chemistry… pic.twitter.com/MjcSE3yPQg — Arjun (@ArjunVcOnline) June 19, 2026

Music and visuals win appreciation

Apart from the performances, the film’s soundtrack has emerged as another major highlight. Several reactions praised Pritam’s music and said the songs contribute significantly to the storytelling rather than functioning as mere additions. The scenic Sicily backdrop has also drawn positive feedback. Many viewers felt the picturesque locations add charm and help create the film’s romantic atmosphere.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual follow-up to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The story revolves around Kunal, played by Shahid Kapoor, and Diya, portrayed by Kriti Sanon, whose stable relationship faces unexpected challenges when Ally, played by Rashmika Mandanna, returns to their lives. Set across Sicily and Delhi, the film explores themes of love, loyalty, heartbreak and self-discovery as the three characters struggle to understand what they truly want from life and relationships.