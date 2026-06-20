Cocktail: Not Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, these actors were first choice of Gautam and Veronica

Cocktail may belong to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone now, but they weren’t Homi Adajania’s first picks. Saif recently revealed that both Gautam and Veronica’s roles were offered to other big stars first, before the iconic pair made it their own.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/cocktail-not-saif-ali-khan-and-deepika-padukone-these-actors-were-first-choice-of-gautam-and-veronica-8452277/ Copy

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in Cocktail (PC: IMDb)

More than a decade after Cocktail became one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic movies, Saif Ali Khan has opened up about a behind-the-scenes story from the film’s journey. While audiences remember the film for its memorable characters, music, and emotional story, getting the cast together was not as easy as many might think. Recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed that the makers faced some challenges while looking for the lead cast. The actor shared the casting struggles and revealed who the first choices were for Gautam and Veronica’s roles.

Saif Ali Khan reveals who rejected roles in Cocktail

In Cocktail, Saif Ali Khan played the role of Gautam Kapoor, a charming Delhi bachelor who lives a carefree lifestyle and actively avoids serious romantic commitments. In a recent interview with Variety India, Saif Ali Khan shared that actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, were approached for the Cocktail before the final cast was locked in. He shared, “I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran and they had asked Ranbir. And they had asked a few people and I said, ‘Okay, chal, I’ll do it.’ And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi (Adajania). And we had a good time doing it.”

However, both actors decided not to come on board. And for the role of Veronica Melaney, Priyanka Chopra was reportedly the original choice in the Cocktail. However, she did not end up doing the film due to creative differences and doubts about its success. The role eventually went to Deepika Padukone, whose performance became a massive turning point in her career.

Why did they reject the role in the Cocktail movie?

Saif Ali Khan believes the reason was connected to the film’s female lead, Veronica Melaney. He explained that Veronica was such a powerful and exciting character that it became difficult to find an actor willing to play the male lead alongside her. Saif revealed said, “They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn’t get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica’s part is so delicious.” The actor shared that many performers may have felt that the spotlight would naturally fall on Veronica rather than the hero. As a result, some actors chose not to take the project forward.

Interestingly, Veronica eventually became one of the most celebrated characters in modern Bollywood films. Deepika Padukone’s performance received a lot of love and remains one of the standout aspects of the movie.

About Cocktail movie

Released in 2012, Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film followed the complicated relationships between three friends and explored themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

The movie was praised for its fresh storytelling, presentation, and memorable soundtrack. Over the years, it has developed a loyal fan following and is often regarded as one of the best romantic movies of its era.