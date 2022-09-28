Code Name Tiranga Trailer Review: Parineeti Chopra starrer Code Name Tiranga trailer dropped on Wednesday with some death-defying action sequences. As spy-thriller and patriotic actioners are the coolest genres consumed by movie buffs, filmmaker Ribu Dasgupta comes up with a story about a RAW agent who’s on a mission to nab a parliament attack accused terrorist. Parineeti portrays agent Durga who disguises as Ismat to catch a terrorist named Khalid Omar who is hiding in Turkey, played by Sharad Kelkar. Harrdy Sandhu plays Parineeti’s on-screen love interest Dr Mirza Ali in the film. Code Name Tiranga is Parineeti Chopra’s first espionage thriller.Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Talks About Her Fresh Chemistry With Harrdy Sandhu in Code Name Tiranga: 'It Has Been a Treat...'

CHECK OUT CODE NAME TIRANGA TRAILER STARRING PARINEETI CHOPRA, SHARAD KELKAR, HRRDY SANDHU:

ALL ABOUT CODE NAME TIRANGA STAR CAST

The trailer reminds us of some of the popular spy thrillers like Baby (2015), Naam Shabana (2017), Special Ops (2020), The Family Man (2019-21) and War (2019). The trailer of Code Name Tiranga gives glimpses of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi (2018) starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The conflict between love and patriotism in Parineeti’s film has Raazi vibes, while the adrenaline rush remind us more of Taapsee Pannu starrer Naam Shabana. The USP of the trailer is the talented ensemble including Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Deesh Mariwala in important characters. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra Shares Unseen Pics From Priyanka's Glamorous Party With Bikinis And Mirror Selfies

PARINEETI CHOPRA STARS IN HER FIRST ESPIONAGE-THRILLER

Code Name Tiranga is Parineeti Chopra’s first stint with the spy-action-thriller genre as the actor, for the very first time, performs some stylish combat action sequences. In one of her recent interviews with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti highlighted that except for the similar supporting cast, there are no similarities between her film and Raazi. She called Code Name Tiranga a completely original work.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment. Code Name Tiranga releases in theatres on October 14.

