Coke Studio Bharat Season 2: Check Streaming Date, Artists, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Contribution – All You Need to Know

Coke Studio India returns under the name Coke Studio Bharat, showcasing artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal and others.

Coke Studio Bharat is one of the most loved platforms for everyone who is a music freak. With Coke Studio Bharat season 1 being a hit, the second season of Coke Studio Bharat is here. Also, the first song from the second season has also been unveiled. It seems like Diljit Dosanjh is ready to make his fans groove to his song from Coke Studio Bharat. The singer has teamed up with The Quick Style for the track titled Magic. The first song of the season will be “Magic” by Diljit Dosanjh. The track went live on February 9.

The latest song, unveiled by Coke Studio India’s official YouTube channel last Friday, showcases Diljit singing a lively and soulful tune about initial attractions and how the initial rush of love dominates the mind. The official logline adds, “Relive the moment of your first infatuation, the moment of falling in love through the depth of your eyes with your universe rendered listless. Uplifting this song with their electrifying presence ‘The Quick Style’, makes you groove and add a whole lot of heart to the first song of Coke Studio Bharat 2024.”

Take a look at the video here:



In the song, Diljit is seen wearing an oversized black shirt and a bright red turban as he matches steps with members of The Quick Style. The Punjabi song talks about attraction and love with sleepless nights, as if in a state of no control over the senses.

Artists, Who Will Be Featured in Coke Studio Bharat?

Other artists set to release new music this season include Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Digvijay Singh, Kanishk Seth, Cyli Khare, and MC Square. The Vice President, of Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia, Arnab Roy said, “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Coke Studio Bharat season 2.0 which will continue to celebrate the richness of regional music of Bharat. We will strive to provide a platform to emerging, independent artists this season in partnership with some established iconic names. The soundtracks have been curated to capture the spirit of a young, energetic and optimistic Bharat.”

