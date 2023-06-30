Home

College Romance S4 Official Trailer Released, Fans Ecstatic

The official trailer of the long-awaited comedy-drama series 'College Romance' has been unveiled by 'Sonyliv India' on their official Instagram account, finally satisfying the anticipation of fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release date announcement.

The final season of College Romance promises to be an emotional ride for both the characters and the viewers.

After much anticipation, the widely loved Comedy drama series, College Romance, returns for its ultimate season. While the show is making a highly-anticipated comeback with a new season, it also signifies the last chance for viewers to join the adored gang on their adventures. Fans who had been eagerly waiting for the arrival of a new season experienced a mix of excitement and disappointment upon learning that this would be the final installment of the series.

Trailer and release date announcement

The trailer for the highly anticipated fourth and final season of College Romance was released on Thursday, June 29, and the series release date has also been unveiled, which is set for July 14. The trailer for the final season of College Romance was shared by Sony LIV on its Instagram handle with the caption “The final year is here! Are you ready to meet our gang for #OneLastTime? College Romance – Final Season, streaming from 14th July on Sony LIV (sic).” The trailer has created a buzz among fans who have eagerly awaited the next chapter in the lives of these lovable characters. The trailer was also shared by the cast of College Romance on social media.

An Emotional Rollercoaster for Characters and Viewers Alike

The final season of College Romance promises to be an emotional ride for both the characters and the viewers. It is a bittersweet moment for fans who have grown attached to these relatable characters over the years. The show has not only provided entertainment but also created a sense of camaraderie among its fanbase.

About the Series

College Romance is a captivating web series that revolves around a tight-knit group of friends, their escapades, and their college experiences. The ensemble cast includes Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap, who bring the characters to life. The show is created by TVF (The Viral Fever) and produced by Arunabh Kumar, while Season 4 of the series is skillfully directed by Ashutosh Pankaj. The highly anticipated fourth season is set to premiere on July 14 exclusively on Sony LIV.

