Mumbai: Actor Gagan Arora who was recently seen in The Fame Game as Madhav, Madhuri Dixit's obsessive fan, got married to his long-time girlfriend Muditaa a month back. On Monday night, Gagan announced the good news with lovey-dovey and some crazy bunch of pics from the D-Day. While sharing the pics, Gagan wrote, "Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey." He added, "You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look. She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di."

He added in his caption, "Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey." Pic 2: this was plan B ( agar gharwaley nahi maantey). PS – Aaj se 12 saal pehle Muditaa ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi." He added the hashtag #ekbaarjomainecommitment.

Gagan Arora came in the limelight with his performance in College Romance as Bagga. He was also a part of the critically acclaimed web series Tabbar. A few days ago, Gagan exclusively spoke to India.com and didn’t gave us any hint about his wedding. Instead, he revealed the process of getting into the character of Madhav in The Fame Game where played Madhuri’s stalker and shared a part in the web series where he had to threaten her. It was not easy for Gagan, considering how much he admires her.

Gagan also shared some real-life fan experiences shared by Madhuri Dixit when a fan stalked her and entered the house. “She told me about a fan jo unke gahr ke neeche khidki pe dekhte rehte the for years morning to evening. Madhuri’s fan was aware whether the actor is in the city or not, at her home or at the shoot. There was another one who stalked Madhuri ma’am who came inside her house. He was so confident about himself that no one is stopping him. He then started shouting, ‘mujhe madhuri ji se milna hai, mujhe madhuri dixit se milna hai. Madhuri ma’am was like ‘who is he’, he then said aap mere sapne mein aaye the… and everyone in their house flipped that get this person out”, Gagan recalled

Congratulations Gagan and Muditaa!