Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, have been taken by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for interrogation. The anti-narcotic agency recovered a 'small quantity of cannabis' during their raid at the couple's Mumbai residence. The visuals show that Harsh left with NCB officials in a white van while Bharti followed in a red Mercedes.

As per the NCB officials quoted by the news agency PTI, Bharti Singh's name emerged during questioning of a drug peddler and the search of her home 'recovered a small amount of cannabis' The official also shared that they also searched at the two other locations in Mumbai.

ANI quoted Sameer Wankhede saying, "She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances."

Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducts raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai. “She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances,” says Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/omht7fNXOj — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020



Earlier this month, actor Arjun Rampal’s home was searched and both he and his partner Gabriella Demetriades were summoned by the anti-drug agency.

Gabriella was questioned for almost 12 hours last week while Arjun Rampal was quizzed for six hours. The actor told the agency, “I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over.”

The raid came amid the drug nexus probe that began with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, into alleged drug use by members of the entertainment industry.

The developments this week started with the Sunday raid at veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and the arrest of his wife Shabana, who was granted bail on Monday.

Since September till date, the NCB has arrested over 20 people, including Bollywood actress and Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, now out on bail, her brother Showik and other film industry related persons, drug financiers, suppliers, or peddlers.