Bengaluru: Comedian Munawar Faruqui took to social media announcing that he has quit stand-up comedy. This comes after his latest show in Bengaluru was cancelled. The comedian issued an official statement and mentioned that in the last two months, 12 of his shows have been cancelled due to threats of vandalism.

"Aaj Bangalore show cancel ho gaya (under the threats of venue vandalism). We sold 600+ tickets. Month back my team called late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore. We agreed to not sell the show on the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation," Faruqui wrote.

"Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to canceling my shows, which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair. We do have censor certificate of the show and it's clearly nothing problematic in the show! We called of 12 shows in last 2 months because of the threats to venue and audience," the comedian further added.

Issuing his official statement, Munawar Faruqui wrote, “Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. I’m done! Goodbye.”

Munawar Faruqui was also arrested in Indore earlier this year after it was alleged that he denigrated Hindu gods. He stayed in jail for 37 days but was then granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker also took to Twitter expressing disappointment at Munawar’s decision. “A project of hate & bigotry twill always hate an articulate, rational, educated, charming, talented & funny ‘Other’ who connects beyond identity with a heterogeneous public.. make no mistake Munawwar, Umar Khalid & other such articulate Muslims are a huge threat to Hindutva,” she wrote.

